Man hospitalised after crash while trying to escape police in New Plymouth

A man is seriously injured after allegedly trying to escape police in New Plymouth this morning.

Source: 1 NEWS

The driver crashed into a tree on South Rd, in Omata, during the attempted escape, police say.

Police had originally been called to an address after reports of an assault at around 3.40am.

They say the person reportedly responsible for the assault left the address in a car, which police officers saw and tried to stop while on-route to the scene.

He didn't stop and tried to evade police, Inspector Brett Calkin says, before crashing into the tree.

It's thought speed and alcohol were factors in the crash and police will be investigating.

The man has been taken to Taranaki Base Hospital and is in a serious condition.

"This is a terrible outcome for the driver, his family and our staff," Mr Calkin says.

"The decision whether or not to pursue a fleeing driver is always a tough one and it's one our staff take most seriously."

He urged people to stop immediately when signalled by police.

"It is simply not worth putting yourself and others at risk."

The Independent Police Conduct Authority will also investigate.