Man hit on head, knife held to throat in latest violent aggravated shop robbery in Auckland

A knife was held to a man’s throat during a violent aggravated robbery at a superette in South Auckland last night, the latest in a spate of robberies across the city this year.

One of the Mangere superette robbers.

Source: Supplied

Police say four masked offenders entered the shop on Raglan Street in Mangere about 7.30pm and immediately struck the victim on the back of the head, causing him to fall forward. 

Another robber held a knife to the man’s throat before throwing him to the ground and holding him down, said Detective Senior Sergeant Albie Alexander of the Counties Manukau Major Crime Team.

“One of the offenders has then gone behind the counter grabbing cigarettes before they have fled the scene on foot,” he said. 

Police dogs were brought in and it’s believed the robbers left through a park and onto Haddon Street. 

The male victim suffered facial and head injuries as well as bruising to his body, Mr Alexander said. 

He is recovering at home with family and is being supported by police and Victim Support.

Mr Alexander says it was “an absolutely abhorrent attack which involved an excessive level of violence”.

Police are appealing to the family and associates of the offender to come forward. 

“This is absolutely disgusting behaviour and these individuals should be ashamed of themselves,” Mr Alexander said. 

There is a high chance that these offenders are easily identifiable to family and friends and we are asking them to do the right thing and notify police.”

Since February, police have arrested 68 people for aggravated robberies across Auckland which have occurred in the same time period, he said.

Auckland

