A man who helped hide a body which was found two years later, buried near the Desert Road, has been sentenced to six months' home detention.

Bao Chang Wang Source: Supplied

Bao Chang Wang - known as Ricky - went missing in 2017 and his body was found buried near Tongariro in March.

Zhang Yuzhen, 30, appeared in the High Court at Auckland today for sentencing after earlier pleading guilty to being an accessory after the fact to murder.