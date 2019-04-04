Man has jaw dislocated in 'cowardly attack' after stopping to help man signalling for help in Otago

Police are seeking the public's help after a Good Samaritan, who stopped to help a man on the side of the road, was assaulted and robbed in Central Otago last night.

The incident occurred after a man stopped for an unknown man signalling for help using a cellphone torch at the Eastburn Road layby, on the Queenstown side of the Crown Range, about 10.30pm, Central Otago CIB Detective Sergeant Derek Shaw said today in a statement.

After stopping and getting out of his car, the victim was asked to look at an issue with the other man’s vehicle.

As the victim turned away, he was punched several times by the man, who then grabbed the victim’s backpack and drove off in an unknown direction, Shaw said.

Police were called after the victim was able to drive to a family member’s house. He was then taken to hospital and is currently awaiting surgery on a fractured jaw.

"This was a cowardly attack on a well-meaning person who was trying to help someone he thought was in need," Shaw said.

Police are now calling for the public's help locating the man, who was described as being around 182cm tall, aged between 25 and 35, of stocky build, brown-skinned, and sporting a bushy hairstyle.

His vehicle was described as a black or dark-coloured four-door saloon.

It is possible the man was with others not seen by the victim, or that he may have tried to flag down other passersby before or after the incident, police said in a statement.

He may also have stopped in the Queenstown/Arrowtown area or in Wanaka, either before or after the assault.