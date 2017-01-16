Man hanging out of vehicle window on Canterbury road throws hammer at tourists' campervan

A young German couple on holiday in New Zealand are in shock after a hammer thrown from an oncoming vehicle hit their campervan while they were travelling through the Canterbury high country.

Bela Krischel and partner Alina were driving on State Highway 73 near Castle Hill Village - between Christchurch and Arthur's Pass - on Friday when their hired campervan was struck.

Euro Campers owner Volkmar Wollenweber said the couple called the company after the incident, saying a man was hanging out the window when he threw the hammer, hitting the vehicle's bonnet with such force it broke the hammer in two.

"It was 10cm below the windscreen, if it had been 50cm higher it definitely would have smashed the face of the driver," he said.

He said with both vehicles estimated to be going 80km/h, there could have been a fatality if the hammer had gone through the windscreen.

"The driver is no longer in control of the vehicle."

The couple kept driving for a further 2km, as they were scared if they stopped, the person who threw the hammer may have approached them, he said.

A police media spokesperson said a report had been filed, but said without a licence plate number taken, there was little they could do to investigate.