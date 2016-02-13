Man hands himself in to police over Queenstown assault

A man has handed himself in to Queenstown police over an assault on a man outside a bar in the tourist town last week.

Police car Source: 1 NEWS

Police say a 23-year-old Waihi man contacted police following media coverage of the assault outside the Exchange Bar early last Thursday.

He has been charged with assault with intent to injure and will appear in Queenstown District Court next Monday.

The victim suffered swelling to his face and a bleeding nose as well as a sore body from blows.

The police are still seeking another man over the assault and want to hear from anyone who has information which could assist their inquiries.