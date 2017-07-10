Who is the man giving Wellington a $50M children's hospital?

Mark Dunajtschik has today confirmed that he will build a $50 million children's hospital in the capital, and says there is no catch - but who is he?

Mr Dunajtschik, 82, came to New Zealand in the 1950s and worked as a tool maker for 28 years before moving in to commercial property.

He has quietly amassed one of Wellington's biggest property portfolios and has also given to many causes over the years.

Those causes include helping to establish Wellington's helicopter rescue service - now know as the Life Flight Trust - in 1975.

In recent years, he gained media attention after arguing in the Environment Court that he should be allowed to demolish his property - best known as the Harcourts building - on Lambton Quay. The court ruled against him.

He says his children's hospital will cost less than if the government built it, and it could be done by the end of 2018.