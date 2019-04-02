Man gives himself up to police after 13-hour standoff on Tauranga boat

A man is facing a charge of speaking threateningly after a standoff with police in Tauranga yesterday.

When police attempted to stop a vehicle on Te Awanui drive about 3.40pm, the man, who was the sole occupant, made threats towards the officer then fled on foot to the Tauranga Bridge Marina.

The man made his way on a boat that moored at the marina, police said in a statement.

Police, including the armed offenders squad and police negotiation team, remained at the marina overnight until the man safely exited the boat without incident at around 4.55am today.