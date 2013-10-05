 

Man found with stab wounds at Lower Hutt train station, say police

A man is in a serious condition after he was been found with what police believe to be a stab wound to his abdomen in Lower Hutt. 

Police are investigating the possible stabbing after he was found my a member of the public near the railway tracks by Awamutu Grove in Waiwhetu just after 8am today. 

Detective Senior Sergeant Martin Todd said the man was transported to Wellington Hospital in a serious condition.

"Police are currently conducting a scene examination at an address on Randwick Road, Lower Hutt, to establish the circumstances behind the man's injuries," Mr Todd said in a statement this afternoon. 

Police are urging anyone with information relating to the incident to call Lower Hutt Police on (04) 560 2600 or report anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. 

