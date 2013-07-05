Man found seriously injured by Christchurch bridge, police investigating

Source:
Gloucester Road in the Christchurch suburb of Linwood is closed after a man was found by a bridge seriously injured.
Police say the person who reported it around 2:30am thought the man had been hit by a car, although the circumstances aren’t yet known.
A road closure sign in front of a Police vehicle.
Source: 1 NEWS
The man was taken to hospital in a serious condition.
The road is to remain closed while police continue to make inquiries into the incident.
