Man 'found with rifle' among those arrested at Auckland checkpoints

A man has been found with a rifle after allegedly crossing an Auckland checkpoint boundary illegally by speeding down the designated truck lane without its lights on.

Northland Police check travel documentation on State Highway One at the Maungaturoto turnoff with north and southbound traffic in and out of Auckland. Source: Getty

The 41-year-old drove through the Rawiri Road checkpoint in Mangatāwhiri at the border with Waikato along State Highway 2.

He was eventually pulled over by police on SH2 and his car was searched, where a rifle was found in the boot.

The man is now facing several charges including unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Police added that several people were arrested attempting to cross the southern border in the past 24 hours.

A 63-year-old man was arrested after refusing to provide any details to police at the Oram Road checkpoint.

He was initially let off with a warning but was eventually arrested after continuing to give information to police and will appear at the Pukekohe District Court.

At that same checkpoint, a 31-year-old woman was arrested after being linked to a range of burglaries in Cambridge.

As at midday yesterday, more than 250,000 vehicles have been stopped at Auckland checkpoints since the end of August. Of which more than 4000 were turned away.

Just yesterday, 457 vehicles of the 21854 stopped at checkpoints were turned around, predominantly at the Southern border.