Man found injured on the side of a Bay of Plenty road airlifted to hospital

A man found seriously injured on the side of a road in the Western Bay of Plenty has been airlifted to hospital.

Police are investigating the incident after the man was found on the side of Maniatutu Road in Western Bay of Plenty. 

Emergency services were called to the scene at about 1pm.

It's believed the man was involved in a road accident, and police are making enquiries to ascertain how he came to be on the side of the road.

The man has since been airlifted to hospital.

