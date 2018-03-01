Man found guilty of horrifying kidnapping and sexually motivated attack on woman at Auckland quarry revealed to be a serial rapist

Convicted Riverhead quarry attacker Colin Mitchell is a serial rapist, 1 NEWS can now reveal.

Yesterday 60-year-old Mitchell was found guilty on all three charges in connection with a sexually motivated attack on a 23-year-old woman at a quarry in Riverhead, Auckland in February last year.

Court orders preventing media from publishing these details have been lifted today revealing Mitchell has convictions for rape dating back 45 years to when he was just 15 years old.

In this most recent trial that ended yesterday, tandem evidence was heard on the kidnap and rape of a 25-year-old woman in West Auckland in 1992.

The media was prevented from publishing details of that evidence and the guilty verdicts returned by the jury until now.

The trial also heard that Mitchell was convicted in 1985 for the rape and sodomy of a 19-year-old Auckland prostitute.

1 NEWS can also reveal Mitchell was jailed in 1973 for the rape of an Auckland woman when he was 15.

That woman we'll call Kate has spoken to 1 NEWS and said: "He's proven to be a real monster. There are probably a lot more women out there who he has either raped or sexually abused who haven't come forward and their burden is silence".

DNA evidence obtained following his sexually motivated attack on a woman at a Riverhead quarry last year proved crucial in linking Mitchell to an unsolved rape in the West Auckland suburb of Avondale in 1992.

That woman gave evidence in Court saying: "I was terrified. I was wondering whether that was the day I was going to die".