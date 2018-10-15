Man found guilty of careless use of Lime scooter

An Auckland man has been found guilty of careless use of a Lime scooter in a landmark court decision this morning.

Source: 1 NEWS

Mitchell McIntyre is due to be sentenced in Auckland District Court this afternoon after crashing into a woman on Fanshawe Street footpath in the central city, in 2019.

He has been on trial before Judge Christopher Field who found the charge proven this morning after considering whether an e-scooter was a vehicle under the Land Transport Act.

The woman, Debra Christensen, had just stepped off a bus and suffered a concussion, facial cuts and bruises, as well as bruising to her hip, chest-wall, cheek, chin and hand.

Defence Counsel Alistair Haskett argued McIntyre had been made into a "Guinea pig" when it came to e-scooters, while the real problem was a lack of guidance or facilities for riders.

Judge Field, however, said McInyre's standard of driving was "below that of a reasonable and prudent driver during the circumstances."

"He did depart from the standard expected of him and therefore caused [Christensen's] injury."

Judge Field noted it would have been difficult to hear or see the scooter, without any engine noise or use of the bell.