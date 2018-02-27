Man found guilty on all three charges over attack on woman at quarry in Auckland's Riverhead

Colin Jack Mitchell, 59, has today been found guilty on all three charges in connection with the attack at an Auckland quarry in February last year.

Colin Jack Mitchell Source: 1 NEWS

Mitchell had pleaded not guilty to all the charges over the sexually-motivated attack on a 23-year-old woman at a quarry in Riverhead.

For more on this story, watch 1 NEWS at 6pm. Source: 1 NEWS

The jury deliberated for just under six hours delivering their verdict just before midday.

Mitchell's head was bowed, his eyes were closed as the guilty verdicts were read out in court to gasps from the public gallery from the victim's supporters, today - Mitchell's 60th birthday.

The Crown had earlier in the trial said it had four strands of evidence pointing to Mitchell as the offender.

Those included cell phone records that put Mitchell in Riverhead at the time of the attack, CCTV footage capturing Mitchell's car in the city and entering the quarry, tire tread marks left at the scene, and most importantly Mitchell's DNA found on gloves left at the scene.

Sentencing has been set down for May 18. The Crown will seek preventive detention.