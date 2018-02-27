 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Man found guilty on all three charges over attack on woman at quarry in Auckland's Riverhead

share

Paul Hobbs 

1 NEWS Reporter

Colin Jack Mitchell, 59, has today been found guilty on all three charges in connection with the attack at an Auckland quarry in February last year.

Colin Jack Mitchell

Colin Jack Mitchell

Source: 1 NEWS

Mitchell had pleaded not guilty to all the charges over the sexually-motivated attack on a 23-year-old woman at a quarry in Riverhead.

ONN 1 News at 6 promo image

For more on this story, watch 1 NEWS at 6pm.

Source: 1 NEWS

The jury deliberated for just under six hours delivering their verdict just before midday.

Mitchell's head was bowed, his eyes were closed as the guilty verdicts were read out in court to gasps from the public gallery from the victim's supporters, today - Mitchell's 60th birthday.

The Crown had earlier in the trial said it had four strands of evidence pointing to Mitchell as the offender.

Those included cell phone records that put Mitchell in Riverhead at the time of the attack, CCTV footage capturing Mitchell's car in the city and entering the quarry, tire tread marks left at the scene, and most importantly Mitchell's DNA found on gloves left at the scene.

Police are seeking a man and this vehicle over the shocking attack, which took place in Riverhead on Sunday morning.
Source: Supplied

Sentencing has been set down for May 18. The Crown will seek preventive detention.


Related

Paul Hobbs

Crime and Justice

Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:24
1
Footage has emerged on social media of a brutal student assault at Western Heights High School.

Video: 'That's not bullying I'd call that assault' - Rotorua school investigating after boy filmed viciously kicking fellow student in head

2
In this Feb. 27 2018 photo, White House Communications Director Hope Hicks, one of President Trump's closest aides and advisers, arrives to meet behind closed doors with the House Intelligence Committee, at the Capitol in Washington. Hicks, one of President Donald Trump's most loyal aides, is resigning. In a statement, the president praises Hicks for her work over the last three years. He says he "will miss having her by my side." The news comes a day after Hicks was interviewed for nine hours by the panel investigating Russia interference in the 2016 election and contact between Trump's campaign and Russia. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Donald Trump's right-hand woman Hope Hicks resigns from the White House

3
Colin Jack Mitchell

Man found guilty on all three charges over attack on woman at quarry in Auckland's Riverhead

00:21
4
The picture on the weather event was published on the front of the Guardian newspaper.

Amazing image shows ominous snowstorm rolling over central London

04:14
5

Tragic death of girl in Wales who died after GP turned her away for being late could happen in NZ, fears Dr Lance O’Sullivan

00:24
Footage has emerged on social media of a brutal student assault at Western Heights High School.

Video: 'That's not bullying I'd call that assault' - Rotorua school investigating after boy filmed viciously kicking fellow student in head

Footage has emerged on social media of a brutal student assault at Western Heights High School in Rotorua, yesterday.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday 2018

Watch our lunchtime bulletin every weekday from 12pm.

Colin Jack Mitchell

Man found guilty on all three charges over attack on woman at quarry in Auckland's Riverhead

The jury took just under six hours to deliver their verdict.

00:16
Police say they are investigating "a disgusting act of violence toward a young woman" at Creekfest on Saturday.

Two teenage girls referred to Youth Aid over vicious assault at Creekfest

Police say: "While we can't undo what has been done, we can collectively try to prevent this happening in the future."

04:14

Tragic death of girl in Wales who died after GP turned her away for being late could happen in NZ, fears Dr Lance O’Sullivan

"We're going to have if it hasn't already happened, a child who is going to be harmed and I believe die as a result of not being able to get to a doctor."



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 