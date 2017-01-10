Man found dead on West Auckland footpath likely died of natural causes

The body of a man found on a West Auckland footpath this morning has been identified, police say.

They say initial indications do not appear to show any suspicious circumstances.

"At this point indications are that the man likely died of natural causes," police say in a statement.

Police were notified at 6.25am that a man's body has been found on the footpath near a bus stop.

The body has since been removed and a post mortem will be carried out tomorrow.

Police cordon in Te Atatu, Auckland. Source: 1 NEWS

Police at a house in Te Atatu, Auckland. Source: 1 NEWS