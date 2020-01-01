Man found dead in water off Whangamatā boat ramp

A man aged between 70 and 75 has reportedly died at the boat ramp at Whangamatā today, with police asking people if they know of a missing person.

Beach Rd in Whangamatā, Bay of Plenty. Source: Google Maps

The man was found by a passing boat in the channel about 150 to 200m off the Beach Rd boat ramp at about 3pm, according to Coastal News.

He was pulled from the water but despite efforts to resuscitate him, he died at the scene.

"It appears that the man in the water has been deceased for a matter of hours," Sgt Will Hamilton told Coastal News.