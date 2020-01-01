TODAY |

Man found dead in water off Whangamatā boat ramp

Source:  1 NEWS

A man aged between 70 and 75 has reportedly died at the boat ramp at Whangamatā today, with police asking people if they know of a missing person.

Beach Rd in Whangamatā, Bay of Plenty. Source: Google Maps

The man was found by a passing boat in the channel about 150 to 200m off the Beach Rd boat ramp at about 3pm, according to Coastal News.

He was pulled from the water but despite efforts to resuscitate him, he died at the scene.

"It appears that the man in the water has been deceased for a matter of hours," Sgt Will Hamilton told Coastal News.

The death is expected to be referred to the Coroner.

New Zealand
Tauranga and Bay of Plenty
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
New Zealand's top baby names of the past 120 years
2
Seven people arrested after nine Americans killed in Mexico
3
Far North camper killed after stationary four-wheel drive rolls down hill into tent
4
Your packet of cigarettes just got more expensive from today
5
Photos: Kiwis wake up to hazy New Year's Day as Australia bushfire smoke moves in
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Death toll on New Zealand roads lowest it's been in two years

Far North camper killed after stationary four-wheel drive rolls down hill into tent

Photos: Kiwis wake up to hazy New Year's Day as Australia bushfire smoke moves in

New Zealand's top baby names of the past 120 years