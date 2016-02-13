Man found dead in Wairoa being investigated as hit-and-run

An investigation is underway into whether a man found dead in Wairoa was hit by a car.

The 33-year-old was found on Black Street on Sunday at 5am.

Detective Sergeant Kevin Ford says initial enquiries and scene examinations have led police to believe the man may have been struck by a car.

"It is likely the vehicle would have sustained damage to the front of it," he says.

"We ask the Wairoa public to contact us if they know of any vehicle that has been damaged since Saturday, or if they have seen anything suspicious like a vehicle being hidden, repaired or cleaned in unusual circumstances."

A post-mortem and formal identification of the man is set to take place on Monday in Rotorua.

Police are also speaking to a number of people who were at a 21st birthday party on Ngamotu Road, in Wairoa, on Saturday night.