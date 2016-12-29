Man found dead in Waikato River had been assaulted

Post-mortem results indicate a man had been assaulted before his body was found in the Waikato River in Hamilton nearly a week ago.

Tama Hurinui Retimana. Source: Supplied

The body of 29-year-old Tama Retimana was found in the river last Tuesday, December 27.

Mr Retimana was a father of two and was living with his partner in a camping situation on the banks of the river near Pine Beach.

Detective Sergeant Terri Wilson says the post-mortem results indicate Mr Retimana was assaulted before he was found dead.

She says further inquiries are now being made with the homeless community, who are upset this has happened.

"Our focus is now on the occupants of the campground situated at Pine Beach, as we search for the facts surrounding Mr Retimana's death," Ms Wilson said.

Police say they believe these individuals hold the key to what happened to Mr Retimana, and they will be the focus of further inquiries.