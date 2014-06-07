 

Man found dead in vehicle in Motueka, police appeal to the public for information

A man has been found dead in a vehicle in Motueka last night after police were alerted by an anonymous phone call. 

Nelson Police are appealing to the public for information surrounding the man's death following the discovery of his body at the Motueka Beach reserve area. 

Police said the vehicle was removed from the scene last night for forensic examination and to formally identify the man. 

At this stage, police said in a statement there are no indications of any suspicious circumstances.

Police are wanting to establish a timeline of events and are appealing for sightings of the vehicle - a silver Toyota Previa - in the Beach reserve area or the wider Motueka area. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Nelson Police on 03 546 3840.

