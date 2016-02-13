Man found dead in suspected hit and run in Wairoa identified

Police have named a man found dead in a Wairoa street and say they still want to speak to anyone with information about what happened.

Police car Source: 1 NEWS

Nigel Sammons, 33, was found on Black Street at 5am on Sunday.

Inquiries are continuing into the death, including whether Mr Sammons was hit by a car in the northern Hawke's Bay town.

Detective Sergeant Kevin Ford says police want to hear from anyone with information about the incident.

This includes anyone with information on a vehicle that may have damage to the front since Saturday, or who may know about a vehicle being hidden, repaired or cleaned in unusual circumstances.