Man found dead in Hastings swimming pool believed to have been electrocuted

A man found dead in a Hastings swimming pool yesterday afternoon is believed to have been electrocuted.

In a statement this morning, a police spokesperson told 1 NEWS emergency services were called to an address in Hastings about 1.30pm.

The man was found already dead.

"The initial report to emergency services suggested the person had been electrocuted in a swimming pool," the spokesperson said.