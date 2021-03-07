TODAY |

Man found dead in burning car in Auckland not suspicious - police

Source:  1 NEWS

The death of the man whose body was found in a burning car in Auckland's Flat Bush is not being treated as suspicious, police said this afternoon. 

Police at the scene of the burning car in Flat Bush, Auckland, on March 9. Source: 1 NEWS

Kunal Khera, 26, of Manukau was found dead in his car on Saturday after emergency services were called to a car fire on Chapel Road just after 8pm. 

“Following extensive inquiries which have been made, police will be referring this matter to the Coroner,” Detective Senior Sergeant Natalie Nelson said.

“We are ensuring that Mr Khera’s family in India are being kept updated and providing them with as much support as we can.

“Our sympathies are with them at this extremely difficult time.”

New Zealand
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
'Rumble, rumble' - Magnitude 4.8 earthquake felt by thousands in central New Zealand
2
America’s Cup LIVE: Team NZ holding comfortable lead in race four after early Luna Rossa mistake
3
Woman found dead in Auckland's Pukekohe named as homicide investigation continues
4
Luna Rossa go 2-1 up in America's Cup as pressure mounts on Team NZ
5
Auckland to join the rest of New Zealand in Alert Level 1 starting at midday today — Ardern
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Supreme Court throws out Joseph Parker’s bid to keep his name secret in drug case

Home knowledge may prove vital in technology-driven America's Cup
03:56

NZ's Covid lockdown risk 'has not gone away at all', epidemiologist warns as alert levels shift

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital in critical condition after Northland crash