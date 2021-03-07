Man found dead in burning car in Auckland not suspicious - police

The death of the man whose body was found in a burning car in Auckland's Flat Bush is not being treated as suspicious, police said this afternoon.

Police at the scene of the burning car in Flat Bush, Auckland, on March 9. Source: 1 NEWS

Kunal Khera, 26, of Manukau was found dead in his car on Saturday after emergency services were called to a car fire on Chapel Road just after 8pm.

“Following extensive inquiries which have been made, police will be referring this matter to the Coroner,” Detective Senior Sergeant Natalie Nelson said.

“We are ensuring that Mr Khera’s family in India are being kept updated and providing them with as much support as we can.