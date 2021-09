A man found dead in an Auckland stream on Wednesday has been formally identified.

The 54-year-old was found submerged in Opanuku Stream, in Henderson, yesterday, a police spokesperson told 1 NEWS.

"His death is not being treated as suspicious and will be referred to the Coroner," they said.

"It’s understood the man was a rough sleeper who often slept in Henderson Valley Park."