Man found dead on Hawke's Bay road

Police are working to identify a man who was found dead in Wairoa in the early hours of this morning.

The man was found at 5am on Black Street and police say inquiries are ongoing to find out what happened and who he is.

Detective Senior Sergeant Daniel Kirk said police would not speculate on the cause of death at this stage.

"We are asking people to avoid the scene to allow police do their work," he said.