Man found bound and burnt near Christchurch lake was victim of mistaken identity, court hears

The victim of a brutal killing in Christchurch last year was the target of mistaken identity, according to the Crown prosecutor at a High Court trial in Christchurch.

The body of Marcus Tucker, 36, was found bound and burnt near the edge of Christchurch's Lake Ellesmere on Anzac Day last year.

Peter John Carroll, 52, pleaded not guilty to the charge of murder this morning.

The Crown says Mr Tucker was killed after being mistaken for another man with the nickname "Ruckus" who was involved in the theft of $10,000 of methamphetamine and ecstasy from one of the defendant's associates.

The Crown told the court that Carroll struck the victim in the head with a steel steering wheel lock after finding him at an address in Spreydon, and then bound his body, put it in his car boot, and dumped it near Lake Ellesmere, before setting it alight.

Prosecutor Claire Boshier said he was found with his hands tied behind his back, wrapped in bedding and carpet.

Mr Carroll’s defence team accepts that he was responsible for the assault and death of Marcus Tucker, but that there was no murderous intent, and therefore he shouldn’t be found guilty of murder.

"The person best placed to know what he was thinking, is Mr Carroll. But he does not accept that when he did it, he had murderous intent," said defence lawyer Andrew Bailey.

He said he can only be convicted of murder or manslaughter.

The jury’s been told the trial will delve into the dark underworld of Christchurch’s drug and gang scene.