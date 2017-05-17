 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Man found bound and burnt near Christchurch lake was victim of mistaken identity, court hears

share

Alison Pugh 

1 NEWS Reporter

The victim of a brutal killing in Christchurch last year was the target of mistaken identity, according to the Crown prosecutor at a High Court trial in Christchurch.

The crown says Marcus Tucker was killed after a case of mistaken identity.
Source: 1 NEWS

The body of Marcus Tucker, 36, was found bound and burnt near the edge of Christchurch's Lake Ellesmere on Anzac Day last year.

Peter John Carroll, 52, pleaded not guilty to the charge of murder this morning.

The Crown says Mr Tucker was killed after being mistaken for another man with the nickname "Ruckus" who was involved in the theft of $10,000 of methamphetamine and ecstasy from one of the defendant's associates.

The Crown told the court that Carroll struck the victim in the head with a steel steering wheel lock after finding him at an address in Spreydon, and then bound his body, put it in his car boot, and dumped it near Lake Ellesmere, before setting it alight.

Prosecutor Claire Boshier said he was found with his hands tied behind his back, wrapped in bedding and carpet.

Mr Carroll’s defence team accepts that he was responsible for the assault and death of Marcus Tucker, but that there was no murderous intent, and therefore he shouldn’t be found guilty of murder.

"The person best placed to know what he was thinking, is Mr Carroll. But he does not accept that when he did it, he had murderous intent," said defence lawyer Andrew Bailey.

He said he can only be convicted of murder or manslaughter.

The jury’s been told the trial will delve into the dark underworld of Christchurch’s drug and gang scene.

The trial’s expected to last two and half weeks.

Related

Christchurch and Canterbury

Crime and Justice

Alison Pugh

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

00:13
2
The Arkansas parents are charged with endangering the welfare of a minor after their infant daughter was bitten at least 100 times.

Watch: Parents arrested after horrifying incident sees newborn baby bitten 100 times by rats

00:20
3
The Crusaders fullback was embracing Fijian culture as soon as he stepped off the plane – much to the amusement of his Fijian teammates.

Watch: 'Some more, brudda!' Brazen Israel Dagg, Seta Tamanivalu giggle through Kava session during Fijian welcoming ceremony

4

Father charged with murder of nine-month-old girl in Turangi

00:07
5
The BBC presenter was trying to move the woman out of the way of a live broadcast.

Video: BBC journalist slapped live on air after groping intruder's breast during interview

01:48
The crown says Marcus Tucker was killed after a case of mistaken identity.

Man found bound and burnt near Christchurch lake was victim of mistaken identity, court hears

The body of Marcus Tucker was found on Anzac Day last year.


00:33
New Zealand Rugby chief executive Steve Tew said the November game would have multiple benefits for both teams.

Confirmed! All Blacks to play Japan next year ahead of 2019 World Cup

The November 3 Test will serve as a stepping stone for the All Blacks' Northern tour.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:30
Ben Ainslie Racing’s boat actually nosedived under one of Team NZ’s hulls as they piled into the Kiwis.

Watch: New footage captures sheer force of ramming by British entry on Team NZ

"It's just unnecessary a week out from the America's Cup," the Kiwis say.

02:48
The scheme, announced today, will cost $2.2 billion.

Opinion: Government's handling of housing crisis lurches from chaotic to shambolic

Ministers are starting to suffer from the same delusions as all long-running governments, says John Armstrong.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ