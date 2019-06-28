TODAY |

Man fined $750 for offensive behaviour towards Christchurch terrorist attack victims and families outside court

A man has been fined $750 for offensive behaviour towards Christchurch terrorist attack victims and bereaved family members immediately after the alleged shooter's last court appearance.

Christchurch man Rodrick Wayne Woods, 33, pleaded guilty to a charge of behaving in a disorderly manner towards the group as they were speaking to media outside the High Court in Christchurch earlier this month.

Woods approached the group, and was asked to leave, but wouldn't, saying that "white supremacists own the land" and that they need to "get over it". 

His counsel, Nicola Hansen, told the Christchurch District Court today that despite his actions, Woods doesn't hold white supremacist views himself and was remorseful to the group he offended.

Judge Brian Callaghan was pleased he understood the effect on those involved, but said his comments were "highly inflammatory" given the circumstances.

Despite pleading guilty, after his appearance today Woods yelled that the group had attacked him, before riding off on a bicycle.

Rodrick Wayne Woods appears in the Christchurch District Court. Source: 1 NEWS
