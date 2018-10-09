Man fined $1000 for breaking $300,000 Wellington waterfront sculpture - 'A moment of stupidity'

The man who broke Wellington's waterfront Len Lye sculpture has been fined and ordered to do community service for a "moment of stupidity" that nearly cost him his life.

Hunter Macdonald had previously admitted a charge of willful damage after he climbed and broke the $300,000 Len Lye Water Whirler in October last year.

He was ordered to pay $1000 in reparations and 150 hours community service.

Defence lawyer Carrie Parkin called the act a moment of stupidity that had almost cost Macdonald his life.

She said Macdonald had suffered significant injuries including a near-fatal brain injury.

She said he’d also lost his job due to media attention and he’d been subjected to online bullying.

For more on this story, watch 1 NEWS at 6pm. Source: 1 NEWS

NO LONGER INVINCIBLE

Wellington District Court Judge Jan Kelly called it a reckless and stupid act.

She accepted Macdonald had suffered a significant head injury.

She noted Macdonald had previously said he felt invincible but no longer felt that way.

The judge said the cost of repairing the sculpture was in the vicinity of $50,000.

That cost would be completely covered by Wellington City Council’s insurance.

The $1000 Macdonald must pay is to go towards signage.

The judge warned Macdonald the insurers could seek reparation from him in a civil court.

Macdonald had previously described himself as a "bit of a showman", who climbed the sculpture because he was "bored".