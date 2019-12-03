Man fighting for life after grading machine accident at sculpture park near Auckland

A man is fighting for his life after suffering an injury on a grading machine at a sculpture park near Auckland.
Medical staff treat man who suffered injury at Gibbs Farm Sculpture Park, north of Auckland Source: Supplied
The Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter flew to the site at Makarau, north west of the city, at 9.30am to assist the man in his 20s, and flew him to Auckland City Hospital in a critical condition.
A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman told the NZ Herald the accident took place at the Gibbs Farm Sculpture Park.