Man fighting for his life after being hit with piece of wood in Whangarei

A man is fighting for his life in Auckland Hospital following a serious assault in Whangarei yesterday.

Police car Source: 1 NEWS

Police were called to an address in William Jones Drive, Otangarei shortly after 3pm.

It's thought the victim, aged 42, was hit on the head with a piece of wood.

He was taken through to Whangarei Hospital before being transferred to Auckland Hospital where he underwent surgery last night.

He is in a critical condition and has life-threatening injuries.

Police say they have spoken to a number of witnesses over the incident and are following positive lines of inquiry.