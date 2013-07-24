Man fighting for his life after being hit with piece of wood in Whangarei

Source:
A man is fighting for his life in Auckland Hospital following a serious assault in Whangarei yesterday.
Police were called to an address in William Jones Drive, Otangarei shortly after 3pm.
It's thought the victim, aged 42, was hit on the head with a piece of wood.
He was taken through to Whangarei Hospital before being transferred to Auckland Hospital where he underwent surgery last night.
He is in a critical condition and has life-threatening injuries.
Police say they have spoken to a number of witnesses over the incident and are following positive lines of inquiry.
A scene examination of the address in William Jones Drive is underway.
