Man who fell out of moving car that didn't stop to help has died, Auckland police reveal

Source:  1 NEWS

Police are seeking witnesses after a man who fell from a moving vehicle in South Auckland last month has now died as a result of his injuries.

Kimleang Youn Source: Supplied

On April 28, Kimleang Youn fell from a vehicle he was travelling in on Robertson Road in Māngere and sustained critical injuries. The vehicle then fled the scene.

The 28-year-old died in hospital at the end of last week, police revealed today. 

Police are treating the circumstances surrounding Kimleang’s injuries as suspicious.

"Our inquiry team has spoken with a number of people who came to Kimleang’s aid after the incident, but there are still other people we would like to hear from," police said in a statement.

"Police are aware that some people at the scene many have been recording at the time emergency services arrived. We ask that these people come forward and contact police."

Anyone with footage or information is asked to contact the Operation Kinley team on (09) 261 1321. Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

