Man who fell out of moving car that didn't stop to help has died, Auckland police reveal

Police are seeking witnesses after a man who fell from a moving vehicle in South Auckland last month has now died as a result of his injuries.

Kimleang Youn Source: Supplied

On April 28, Kimleang Youn fell from a vehicle he was travelling in on Robertson Road in Māngere and sustained critical injuries. The vehicle then fled the scene.

The 28-year-old died in hospital at the end of last week, police revealed today.

Police are treating the circumstances surrounding Kimleang’s injuries as suspicious.

"Our inquiry team has spoken with a number of people who came to Kimleang’s aid after the incident, but there are still other people we would like to hear from," police said in a statement.

"Police are aware that some people at the scene many have been recording at the time emergency services arrived. We ask that these people come forward and contact police."