Man fatally hit on road was trying to walk to farm after night out with friends

Police are waiting for toxicology reports as they look into a series of events that ended with the death of a 24-year-old pedestrian near Matamata.

Michael William Spink, who had been in New Zealand for about eight months, was struck by a car on State Highway 27 on Saturday night.

Detective Sergeant Jason Perry says Mr Spink, who lived on a local farm and was from North Yorkshire, England, had been socialising with friends in Matamata earlier in the night.

His car was found in a ditch on the highway a short time after he left his friends, at around 11.30pm.

It's believed he had decided to walk around 10km back to the farm.

"As he has been walking north along State Highway 7 towards Waharoa he has been struck from behind by a vehicle," Det Sgt Perry said.

Police were called but Mr Spink died at the scene.