Man fatally hit by oncoming car after swinging pipe at police car in Northland

A man has died after being hit by an oncoming car last night after ignoring attempts by police in Dargaville to get off the road.

Police car (file image). Source: istock.com

Members of the public had reported nearly hitting him shortly after 6pm as he walked along rural and unlit Bayley's Coast Rd while carrying a pipe and wearing dark clothing.

He swung at a police car who drove past him.

The police car parked and officers tried to engage him in conversation.

The 21-year-old refused to get off the road, and as he walked away, he was hit by an oncoming car and died a short time later.

The man's next-of-kin are still being identified.

"Our thoughts are with his family at this extremely difficult time and we will be ensuring they are supported," Detective Inspector Rhys Johnston, Northland Police, said.

"This was a very upsetting incident for all involved, including our officers who were attempting to try and assist this man to safety and we are ensuring they are being offered welfare.

"We would also like to acknowledge that this was a traumatising incident for the driver of the vehicle and they are being supported by police."

Police are investigating the incident and it has been referred to the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) as part of standard procedure.