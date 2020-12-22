Man facing sexual assault charges after investigation into Wellington musicians keeps name secret

A 23-year-old man has appeared in the Wellington District Court facing a number of sexual violation and indecent assault charges against women in the Wellington region.



The 23-year-old man appearing in Wellington District Court in December. Source: 1 NEWS

By Kate Nicol-Williams and Cushla Norman

The eight charges relate to alleged offences against seven victims in Wellington and Porirua between May 2017 and February 2020.

Interim name suppression continues for the accused, with Judge Catriona Doyle granting this in order to protect his fair trial rights.

A Crown lawyer and relief lawyer Nicholas Bond requested the man's name remain suppressed.

An application for the case to be moved to the High Court in Wellington will be considered, Judge Doyle said.

The accused will remain on bail and appear again on May 25 for another administrative hearing.

Allegations were posted on social media about a group of Wellington musicians late last year before a police investigation called Operation Emerald was launched.

Sexual violation carries a sentence of 20 years imprisonment, while indecent assault carries seven years.