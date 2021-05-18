Man facing manslaughter charge after MMA fighter's death keeps name secret

A man charged with manslaughter following the death of MMA fighter Fau Vake will keep his name secret until the start of his trial next year.

Fau Vake sparring with Israel Adesanya at City Kickboxing. Source: Fau Vake / Instagram

He and three other men face numerous charges following the death of the 25-year-old.

Vake died after allegedly being assaulted in central Auckland in the early hours of Sunday, May 16. He died a week later in Auckland City Hospital.

The man facing a manslaughter charge was granted interim name suppression by Justice Rebecca Edwards today at the High Court in Auckland until the start of his trial. The reasons why were suppressed.

City Kickboxing raising funds to support grieving family after MMA fighter's death

Two other defendants, Semisie Pomale, who pleaded not guilty to common assault and injuring with intent to injure, and Siofilisi Paongo, who has denied common assault, can today be named after abandoning applications for name suppression to continue.

A fourth man, Ofa He Mooni Folau, had already pleaded guilty to two charges of assault with intent to injure and will be sentenced in August.

