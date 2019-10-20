Man facing court after fires in building housing Mount Maunganui police station

A Tauranga man has been charged with arson after two fires in Mount Maunganui last week.

Police executed a search warrant at a property in the area yesterday and arrested the 36-year-old. They also seized a gun and ammunition at the property.

On Friday evening a fire was started in a building on Hull Road, which contained the Mount Maunganui Police Station and other businesses. A street pole with a CCTV camera was also set alight later that night.

Police said the fires caused "a fair amount of damage" to the building and destroyed the street pole and camera.