TODAY |

Man facing court after fires in building housing Mount Maunganui police station

Source:  1 NEWS

A Tauranga man has been charged with arson after two fires in Mount Maunganui last week.

Handcuffs (file picture). Source: istock.com

Police executed a search warrant at a property in the area yesterday and arrested the 36-year-old. They also seized a gun and ammunition at the property.

On Friday evening a fire was started in a building on Hull Road, which contained the Mount Maunganui Police Station and other businesses. A street pole with a CCTV camera was also set alight later that night.

Police said the fires caused "a fair amount of damage" to the building and destroyed the street pole and camera.

The man is due to appear in Tauranga District Court today with charges of arson and the unlawful possession of a firearm.

New Zealand
Tauranga and Bay of Plenty
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
06:06
Motels around the country hosting former prisoners, homeless to try and survive Covid-19 downturn
2
'Why can't we do what Australia's done?' - Bridges says look across Tasman for Covid-19 response
3
UK hospital staff criticised for 'cringeworthy' haka to show 'passion and drive' to fight Covid-19 pandemic
4
Prince Harry and Meghan say they'll no longer cooperate with British tabloids
5
'It's an ongoing effort' - Dr Ashley Bloomfield urges Kiwis to stay vigilant as NZ shifts from Level 4 to 3
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
09:29

Decision to extend Covid-19 lockdown met with 'hearty debate' - Shane Jones

High power bills due to lockdown may be a shock for some, says Consumer NZ

01:51

Old habits to be tested as New Zealand prepares for Alert Level 3
10:09

Extension of Covid-19 Alert Level 4 based on a 'mix' of factors, says Finance Minister