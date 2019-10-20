Man facing court after fires in building housing Mount Maunganui police station

A Tauranga man has been charged with arson after two fires in Mount Maunganui last week.
Police executed a search warrant at a property in the area yesterday and arrested the 36-year-old. They also seized a gun and ammunition at the property.
On Friday evening a fire was started in a building on Hull Road, which contained the Mount Maunganui Police Station and other businesses. A street pole with a CCTV camera was also set alight later that night.
Police said the fires caused "a fair amount of damage" to the building and destroyed the street pole and camera.
The man is due to appear in Tauranga District Court today with charges of arson and the unlawful possession of a firearm.