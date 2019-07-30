TODAY |

Man facing court accused of multi-day prohibited hunting trip during lockdown

Source:  1 NEWS

A North Canterbury man has been charged after allegedly hunting during Covid-19 Alert Level 4 restrictions last week.

Man hunting. (File photo) Source: istock.com

Police accuse the 33-year-old licensed gun holder on hunting on public Department of Conservation land in the Lewis Pass area.

Hunting was banned under Alert Level 4.

Canterbury rural area commander inspector Peter Cooper said it was a warning for others thinking of hunting during Alert Level 3.

"If you're thinking of going hunting during Alert Level 3, be sure to follow the strict rules,” he said.

“You can hunt on private land within your region, but not on public conservation land."

Mr Cooper said the man drove approximately 230km on a round trip for a hunt from Monday to Thursday last week.

The man is due to appear in court in June on charges of obstructing a medical officer of health and unlawful hunting.

New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
Crime and Justice
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
06:39
John Armstrong's opinion: Simon Bridges has to go, but is there another leader in National's ranks?
2
'Peak of my career' - Breakfast reporter among first Kiwis to get McDonald's as lockdown restrictions ease slightly
3
Covid-19: Your alert level 3 travel questions answered
4
Dr Siouxsie Wiles warns NZ risks moving back to Level 4 lockdown if 'we start treating life as normal'
5
Dr Ashley Bloomfield initially lost for words when asked about Trump's disinfectant comments
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
07:52

Education's digital uptake during pandemic 'will absolutely accelerate change for good' - tech expert
08:37

Call for Government's wage subsidy to be extended with 'massive' hit coming to the economy

Number of Covid-19 cases worldwide reaches 3 million

03:54

More than 60 Provincial Growth Fund projects halted under Alert Level 4 to resume today