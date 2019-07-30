Man facing court accused of multi-day prohibited hunting trip during lockdown

A North Canterbury man has been charged after allegedly hunting during Covid-19 Alert Level 4 restrictions last week.

Man hunting. (File photo) Source: istock.com

Police accuse the 33-year-old licensed gun holder on hunting on public Department of Conservation land in the Lewis Pass area.

Hunting was banned under Alert Level 4.

Canterbury rural area commander inspector Peter Cooper said it was a warning for others thinking of hunting during Alert Level 3.

"If you're thinking of going hunting during Alert Level 3, be sure to follow the strict rules,” he said.

“You can hunt on private land within your region, but not on public conservation land."

Mr Cooper said the man drove approximately 230km on a round trip for a hunt from Monday to Thursday last week.