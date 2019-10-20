TODAY |

Man facing charges over instances of 'inappropriate comments' made to women in Auckland

Source:  1 NEWS

A man is facing charges over several alleged incidents where "inappropriate comments" were made to women while they were out walking in Hobsonville Point, Auckland.

Police say the 22-year-old man approached a woman who was out walking on February 3. They allege he carried out an indecent act and yelled inappropriate comments at her.

Earlier, on January 28, police allege the same man "made comments of a sexual nature" to two women in separate incidents while they were also out walking.

Police say the man was due to appear in the Waitakere District Court today.


New Zealand
Auckland
Crime and Justice
