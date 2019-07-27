Man facing charges after steamroller rampage against Hutt Valley car enthusiasts

Two people are in police custody and one is due to appear in court after a steamroller was used to damage cars in Upper Hutt overnight.

Police were called to the scene on Eastern Hutt Road in Silverstream after receiving a number of reports of a steamroller being used to damage vehicles in the area about 12.25am, police said.

One man was arrested at the scene for using the steamroller for endangering transport and assault, while an associate of the man was also arrested for assault.

One person sustained leg injuries involving a vehicle, while another received facial injuries following an altercation.

A number of vehicles were also damaged.

The serious crash unit have attended the scene and inquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances behind the incident.

Police would like to speak to anyone who was involved, particularly those who may have video footage which could assist the investigation.