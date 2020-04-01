Man facing burglary charges in relation to Covid-19 testing tent stolen in Auckland

A man has been charged in relation to the Covid-19 test that was stolen from a testing centre in Auckland during Alert Level 4.

Source: 1 NEWS

Police say a 51-year-old man has been summonsed to appear in the Manukau District Court next week where he will be facing a burglary charge.

The tent has since been recovered by police, after it was stolen in the early hours of 31st March 2020 from the centre in Botany.

Police say forensic testing helped to identify the person of interest which saw them carry out a search warrant at an address in Highland Park.

