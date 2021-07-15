Man faces raft of charges over yesterday's shooting in Auckland

A 36-year-old man has been charged in the wake of yesterday's shooting in Auckland.

After being released from hospital, the man was charged with three counts of aggravated wounding, aggravated assault, burglary, reckless driving and failing to stop.

He is expected to appear in the Auckland District Court tomorrow.

The charges come after two members of the public allegedly had a gun held to their head after a person of interest to police attempted to escape yesterday.

Police were called to Church Street, Penrose just before 11am following reports a BMW had been stolen.

The alleged offender, a man, was followed by the Eagle helicopter and was reportedly driving dangerously, Assistant Police Commissioner Richard Chambers said yesterday.

It's alleged he crashed the car at the intersection of Main Highway and Great South Road and carjacked a member of the public's vehicle, pulling a gun as he did so.

Police fired shots at the man who managed to escape with police in pursuit, before later crashing at the intersection of Great South Road and South Eastern Highway.

A 36-year-old woman was taken into custody after police raided a property on Owens Rd, Epsom, last night.