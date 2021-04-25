TODAY |

Man faces murder charges over Christchurch death

A 28-year-old man will face murder charges in Christchurch District Court this morning, over the death of a man in Christchurch.

Police at a homicide investigation in Sydenham, Christchurch. Source: 1 NEWS

His arrest comes after a 50-year-old man was found critically injured at a Sydenham property on Saturday - he later died of his injuries.

Police will maintain a presence at the housing complex for at least another day.

A post mortem for the victim is expected today. 

Police are continuing to appeal for sightings of the victim's vehicle. 

The grey Holden Calais, registration LDE987, is believed to have left the Ōtautahi Community Housing Trust on Brougham Street at 11.15am on Saturday. 

The vehicle was then abandoned 20 minutes later on Monsaraz Boulevard, near Halswell Road. 

Anyone with information about the incident or saw the vehicle in the area are urged to call 105 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting the number P046279215.
 

