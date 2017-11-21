Man faces multiple charges after Auckland police seize guns, drugs and cash

A 28-year-old man faces numerous charges after a police operation in Auckland targeting known offenders.
Police say a large number of firearms, cash, drugs and other items of concern were seized from an address in Grey Lynn.
Police conducted a search warrant yesterday and along with drugs and cash that were seized, police also recovered three shotguns (two sawn off), a bolt action rifle, standard rifle and ammunition.
"This search and seizure was particularly pertinent as a number of items seized were consistent with what is required to set up a clandestine laboratory," says Sergeant James Cassin, Auckland City West, Tactical Crime Unit, Car Squad.
"We believe the seizure of these items has possibly prevented a clan lab being set up and subsequently prevented a significant amount of drugs from reaching our streets," said Sergeant James Cassin, Auckland City West, Tactical Crime Unit, Car Squad.
The man has been charged with 18 charges over possession of drugs and equipment, possession of firearms, receiving and possession of police property and a restricted weapon.
He is due to appear in the Auckland District Court tomorrow.