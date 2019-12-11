Man faces firearms charges after stand-off at popular Napier park prompts lock-downs

A 44-year-old man will appear in Hastings District Court charged with multiple firearms offences after a popular sports park in Napier became the scene of a stand off.

Park Island in Napier was swarmed by armed police and AOS staff around 6.30pm yesterday after a man was seen wielding multiple firearms and firing a shot.

The man could be seen by 1 NEWS walking around an old MG sports car with its bonnet open, picking up different types of guns and looking agitated.

At one point 1 NEWS saw the man appear to accidentally fire two shots into the ground.

Police were eventually able to corner the man by the Marist rugby clubrooms and he was arrested around 8pm.

Police cordon at Napier firearms incident. Source: 1 NEWS

1 NEWS understands at least three shots were fired by the alleged offender.

Sports teams and children were understood to be in the park at the time of the incident, all were placed into lock down or evacuated.

The man is charged with entering a property in Napier without permission as well as using a firearm to burgle.

He’s also charged with shooting the firearm with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and also firing a gun with reckless disregard.

The Napier resident is also charged with taking a 1976 MG sports car worth $15,000.