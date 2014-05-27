Man faces drugs charges in connection with Porirua homicide

A man has been charged with drug offences in connection with the homicide of Sosiua Helotu Ula in Porirua earlier this month.
Mr Ula sustained fatal injuries falling from a black Mercedes in Waitangirua on Sunday 7 October.
The 38-year-old man will appear in the Porirua District Court tomorrow charged with methamphetamine possession for supply.
Detective Senior Sergeant Christiaan Barnard says police are urging anyone who saw a silver Mazda RX8 or a black Mercedes in the Waitangirua area on the afternoon of Sunday 7 October who they have not yet spoken to, to come forward.
If you can help, please call Wellington Police Crime Squad on (04) 381 2000 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.