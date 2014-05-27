Man faces drugs charges in connection with Porirua homicide

A man has been charged with drug offences in connection with the homicide of Sosiua Helotu Ula in Porirua earlier this month.

Mr Ula sustained fatal injuries falling from a black Mercedes in Waitangirua on Sunday 7 October.

The 38-year-old man will appear in the Porirua District Court tomorrow charged with methamphetamine possession for supply.

Detective Senior Sergeant Christiaan Barnard says police are urging anyone who saw a silver Mazda RX8 or a black Mercedes in the Waitangirua area on the afternoon of Sunday 7 October who they have not yet spoken to, to come forward.