Man faces driving charges over Far North crash in which two women in their 70s died

A man faces careless driving charges following a double fatal crash at Pukenui in the Far North yesterday.

Map showing the area of the double fatal crash at Pukenui.

Source: Google Maps

Two women died after the crash involving two vehicles on Houhora Heads Road in Pukenui, which police reported early yesterday afternoon.

A 28-year-old man is facing two charges of aggravated careless use causing death and one charge of aggravated careless use causing injury, Inspector Wayne Ewers of Northland police said this afternoon.

The man will be appearing in the Kaitaia District Court.

Police have also confirmed the identity of the two people who died as a result of the crash, one of whom died at the scene yesterday and the other in hospital later in the day.

They were 77-year-old Marion Evelyn Andrew and 76-year-old Pauline Mary Ogilvy, both from Houhora.

Two people were transported to hospital with serious injuries and two others received minor injuries in the crash, which blocked the road for some time.

