Man faces court over girlfriend's murder

The boyfriend of a woman shot and killed in the Auckland suburb of Pakuranga has appeared in court charged with her murder.

Court. (file photo) Source: istock.com

Chozyn Koroheke, 22, died last month when she was shot at close range.

Ms Koroheke's boyfriend Turiarangi Tai, also 22, and who previously had name suppression, appeared at the High Court in Auckland today charged with murder and illegally possessing a gun.

His trial has been set down for March next year.

A woman, granted temporary name suppression, also appeared at the High Court charged with being an accessory to murder.