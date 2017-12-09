 

Man faces court over alleged stabbing in South Auckland

Police say a 50-year-old man will appear at Manukau District Court today over an alleged stabbing at a home in Otahuhu, Auckland. 

A call was made to police about 1.10am after reports of a person being critically injured.

The incident took place at an address in Marjorie Place and police said they believe the two people knew each other.

One person was taken to Middlemore Hospital in a critical condition and police said they now remain in a serious condition.

A man is in a serious condition in hospital after he was attacked on Franklin Road.

Source: 1 NEWS

It is believed that the address is a boarding house, home to a large number of people.

Neighbours have described the property to 1NEWS as "a bad house".

Police said the exact charges the man will face have not been confirmed, but described them as "serious".

