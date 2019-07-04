TODAY |

Man with face bandana, purple socks bails after robbery fail at Gore bar

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Southland

A man with a bandana covering his face tried to rob a Gore bar at knifepoint, but unable to open the till, he bailed soon after.

Today, police released photos from security footage of the incident at Traffers Bar, which took place at about 8.45pm on Sunday.

Gore Police Detective Sergeant Scott MacKenzie said, "the man entered the Hokonui Drive premises armed with a knife and demanded cash from the bar manager".

"Unable to access the till, he fled from the scene on foot."

The man is pictured wearing a black long-sleeved hoodie, a black baseball-style cap, black knee-length Puma brand shorts, a red bandana with white spots and purple socks with black spots. He was also carrying a black Countdown brand material shopping bag. 

Source: NZ Police

Mr MacKenzie said he hopes the public will help in identifying the bandit.

"If you recognise this person or the items of clothing he is wearing then we urge you to contact us," he said. 

Anyone with information can contact police on 03 208 4103 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

The man was wearing black clothing, with a red bandana covering his face. Source: NZ Police
More From
New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Southland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Rows of recent planted of young pine trees.
Forestry contractor calls for Immigration Minister’s resignation over visa delays
2
The vast majority of shareholders voted to sell Westland Milk to a subsidiary of Chinese dairy giant Yili
'Sad day for the West Coast' - Farmers agree to sell 150-year-old dairy co-op to Chinese firm
3
NIWA principal scientist Chris Brandolino gives a summary of the inclement weather hitting the country.
Auckland could be lashed with 35mm of rain an hour as MetService issues warnings
4
The Kentucky blaze caused so much heat it melted the lights of fire trucks.
Six million bottles worth of bourbon goes up in flames after inferno at Jim Beam warehouse
5
Adidas came to the party as the All Blacks got suited and booted in Auckland, and Asafo Aumua was keen to get involved.
'I look like the Terminator' – Asafo Aumua stoked as All Blacks treated to free gear in first camp of 2019
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Antiques store selling Nazi memorabilia upsets West Auckland residents

'No one wants to sell it, but our personal livelihoods are all at stake' - Farmers to vote on whether to sell up
01:29
The airline says it was done for sustainability reasons, but the publisher says that’s a red herring.

Publisher hits back after Air NZ cans Koru Lounge newspapers for 'sustainability' reasons
00:30
Already this year, 455 people have been hospitalised with flu-related complications.

Health officials urge flu sufferers to stay home as influenza hits Christchurch hard