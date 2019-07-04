Man with face bandana, purple socks bails after robbery fail at Gore bar

A man with a bandana covering his face tried to rob a Gore bar at knifepoint, but unable to open the till, he bailed soon after.

Today, police released photos from security footage of the incident at Traffers Bar, which took place at about 8.45pm on Sunday.

Gore Police Detective Sergeant Scott MacKenzie said, "the man entered the Hokonui Drive premises armed with a knife and demanded cash from the bar manager".

"Unable to access the till, he fled from the scene on foot."

The man is pictured wearing a black long-sleeved hoodie, a black baseball-style cap, black knee-length Puma brand shorts, a red bandana with white spots and purple socks with black spots. He was also carrying a black Countdown brand material shopping bag.

Source: NZ Police

Mr MacKenzie said he hopes the public will help in identifying the bandit.

"If you recognise this person or the items of clothing he is wearing then we urge you to contact us," he said.