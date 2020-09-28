Man escapes Auckland managed isolation hotel by tying bedsheets together and climbing from fourth-floor window

An investigation has been launched after a man escaped from a managed isolation facility in Auckland this morning.

He had been deported from Australia.

A number of sheets tied together were found hanging from a window of a fourth floor room at the Ramada Hotel on Federal Street in Auckland City by security staff.

Air Commodore Darryn Webb, head of managed isolation and quarantine, says the person who was in the room was found at the front gate at approximately 8.24am this morning, as the matter was being investigated.

"He was immediately taken into custody by police and he currently remains at the facility under questioning. So far, we have been unable to establish what time the man absconded the facility," says Webb.

Police inquiries are underway, including a review of CCTV to figure out the man’s movements in the time he was outside the facility.

"Security at the facility has been reviewed and immediate improvements have been made following this incident," says Webb.

He says the Covid-19 health risk has been assessed as low.

"The police investigation is at an early stage, and initial indications are that this person has absconded by exiting via a fourth story window and climbing down a makeshift rope, which is clearly an extremely dangerous act.

"This person has put themselves and others at potential risk and their actions were unacceptable. Wilfully leaving our facilities will not be tolerated, and the appropriate action will be taken."

Webb says the man arrived from Australia on a deportation flight on September 16, and tested negative following his day three and day 12 tests. He is on day 12 of his stay.